Former House of Reps member,Bamidele lose Father — Nigeria Today

Former House of Reps member,Bamidele lose Father

Pa Ogunjuyigbe Stephen Bamidele, father of a prominent politician and former member of House of Representatives, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele is dead.

A statement issued in Iyin Ekiti on Friday morning by his son, Opeyemi Bamidele revealed that, he died at about 3:30pm at The NEWDAY Medical Center, Ijapo Estate, Akure on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

The late Bamideles” patriarch, according to his son, was aged 86. The statement said his remains had been deposited in the morgue.

Bamidele said burial arrangements would be released soon by the family. Pa Bamidele was a community leader and politician during his life time.

He was at a time the Chairman of Iyin Ekiti Ward B on the platform of both the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and Action Congress of Nigeria(ACN) in Ekiti State.

Commenting on his father’s virtues, Bamidele said his late father lived an exemplary life by striving hard, even in the face of hard-biting poverty to give his children a befitting education, saying: “The legacies my father bequeathed unto us were those of honesty, hardwork and passion for greatness.

