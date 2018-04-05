Former INEC boss, Jega gets new appointment — Nigeria Today

Former INEC boss, Jega gets new appointment
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has appointed Prof. Attahiru Jega, former INEC Chairman, as chairman of a Committee for the establishment of Yusuf Maitama-Sule Centre for Advancement of Politics and Democratic Governance. A statement by Mallam Muhammad Garba, Commissioner for Information in the state, announced the appointment on Thursday in Kano. The News Agency […]
