Former minister cautions health workers against strikes — Nigeria Today

Former minister cautions health workers against strikes

Dr Idi Hong, the former Minister of State for Health, has advised health workers to shun strikes and embrace dialogue in addressing their demands in the interest of the health sector. Hong gave the advice in Abuja at a reception in honour of Dr Joshua Ndom-Giyan, the out-gone Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State, according to the News Agency of Nigetia, NAN. He enjoined workers to consider strikes as their last weapon to press home their demands in order to save human lives, noting that industrial action had brought untold hardship to many Nigerians especially the privileged who do not have the means to access private healthcare services in the country.

