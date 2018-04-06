Former police boss Kimaiyo to head KNH board - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Former police boss Kimaiyo to head KNH board – Daily Nation
Former police boss Kimaiyo to head KNH board
Daily Nation
Mr David Kimaiyo addresses the press in Iten on May 28, 2017 after he was cleared by the IEBC to vie for the Elgeyo-Marakwet senatorial seat. He has been appointed as Kenyatta National Hospital board chairman. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Mr …
Uhuru picks Kimaiyo, Githu to head State Corporations
