 Former Polish President Calls on Europe to Follow Example of Sharjah in Government Communication at IGCF — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Former Polish President Calls on Europe to Follow Example of Sharjah in Government Communication at IGCF

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments

The 7th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), organised by the International Government Communication Centre of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, opened its second day at Expo Centre Sharjah with speeches by the guest of honour Lech Wałęsa, former President of Poland, and HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau. The opening session was moderated […]

The post Former Polish President Calls on Europe to Follow Example of Sharjah in Government Communication at IGCF appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.