Former Pope Benedict XVI celebrates quiet 91st birthday at Vatican — Nigeria Today

Former Pope Benedict XVI celebrates quiet 91st birthday at Vatican

Former Pope Benedict XVI is due to spend his 91st birthday in “quiet and peace,’’ the Vatican’s official news site said on Monday. Benedict was due to have a little celebration in the Vatican monastery where he has retired, with his 94-year-old brother Georg Ratzinger, his Secretary Archbishop Georg Gaenswein said. Born Joseph Ratzinger in […]

The post Former Pope Benedict XVI celebrates quiet 91st birthday at Vatican appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

