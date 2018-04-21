Former South African President Jacob Zuma Welcomes Child With 24-Year-Old Lover — Nigeria Today

Former South African President Jacob Zuma Welcomes Child With 24-Year-Old Lover

Former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, who resigned from his post at the helm of the nation has welcomed another child with a young lady Zuma is 76 years old. The Lady is 24 and has been identified as Nonkanyiso Conco and she is also set to become the former President’s seventh wife. She confirmed saying […]

The post Former South African President Jacob Zuma Welcomes Child With 24-Year-Old Lover appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

