 Former Top Judge Kidnapped In Troubled Cameroon Region - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Former Top Judge Kidnapped In Troubled Cameroon Region – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Former Top Judge Kidnapped In Troubled Cameroon Region
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Separatists in an English-speaking part of Cameroon have kidnapped a former top judge, a source said Monday, marking a fresh escalation in the troubled region. Martin Mbeng had retired last year as vice president of the court of appeal in the Southwest

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.