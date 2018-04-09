Former Top Judge Kidnapped In Troubled Cameroon Region - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Former Top Judge Kidnapped In Troubled Cameroon Region – CHANNELS TELEVISION



CHANNELS TELEVISION Former Top Judge Kidnapped In Troubled Cameroon Region

CHANNELS TELEVISION

Separatists in an English-speaking part of Cameroon have kidnapped a former top judge, a source said Monday, marking a fresh escalation in the troubled region. Martin Mbeng had retired last year as vice president of the court of appeal in the Southwest …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

