Former U.S First Lady Barbara Bush Passes at 92 — Nigeria Today

Former U.S First Lady Barbara Bush Passes at 92

Former U.S first lady and literacy campaigner Barbara Bush has passed on at the age of 92.

Bush, the wife of U.S longest-lived president George H.W Bush, 93, and mother of former president George W Bush had been in failing health in recent times and the family had earlier said that she had declined further medical treatment.

Bush’s son, George W. Bush, in a statement, said:

“My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was. Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.”

Photo Credit: David J. Phillip – Pool/Getty Images

The post Former U.S First Lady Barbara Bush Passes at 92 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

