Formula 1 streaming service will launch at the 2018 Spanish Grand Prix — Nigeria Today

Formula 1 streaming service will launch at the 2018 Spanish Grand Prix

The Formula 1 racing series is getting its own streaming video service, which will launch in May in time for the 2018 Spanish Grand Prix. Subscribers will have access via desktop and mobile.

