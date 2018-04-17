‘Fortnite’ collides with ‘PUBG’ in this amazing live-action short — Nigeria Today

‘Fortnite’ collides with ‘PUBG’ in this amazing live-action short
YouTuber Nukazooka mashed Fortnite with PUBG to create a live-action short that both celebrates and pokes good-natured fun at both of the popular games. It’s a remarkably well-made short with great animations and superb editing.
The post ‘Fortnite’ collides with ‘PUBG’ in this amazing live-action short appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!