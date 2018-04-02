‘Fortnite’ is now available for free to all iOS users, coming to Android soon — Nigeria Today

‘Fortnite’ is now available for free to all iOS users, coming to Android soon

Epic Games’ Fortnite has finally come to iOS for free, and it’s now available to all iOS users with cross-play support for other platforms. The game will come to Android at a later date.

The post ‘Fortnite’ is now available for free to all iOS users, coming to Android soon appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

