‘Fortnite’ is now available for free to all iOS users, coming to Android soon — Nigeria Today

‘Fortnite’ is now available for free to all iOS users, coming to Android soon
Epic Games’ Fortnite has finally come to iOS for free, and it’s now available to all iOS users with cross-play support for other platforms. The game will come to Android at a later date.
The post ‘Fortnite’ is now available for free to all iOS users, coming to Android soon appeared first on Digital Trends.
