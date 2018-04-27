Fortune Global to ramp up technological innovation in energy logistics - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Fortune Global to ramp up technological innovation in energy logistics – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Fortune Global to ramp up technological innovation in energy logistics
Vanguard
To showcase logistics services at OTC 2018. In keeping with its strategic objective to not only remain a dominant player in indigenous oil and gas logistics but also on the world stage, Fortune Global Shipping and Logistics Limited is set to align its …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!