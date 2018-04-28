Foundation tasks politicians on public health in rural communities — Nigeria Today

Foundation tasks politicians on public health in rural communities

The Moole Charity Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has appealed to politicians and well-meaning individuals to help provide healthcare services to the rural populace, and end challenges of public health in Nigeria. Spokesperson of the Foundation, Dr Victor Orajiaku, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, in Abuja. Orajiaku, a public health physician, said many Nigerian rural populace were facing series of public health challenges, because they had no money.

