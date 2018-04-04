 Woman remanded in prison for alleged theft of 8 months baby - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Woman remanded in prison for alleged theft of 8 months baby – P.M. News

Posted on Apr 4, 2018


Woman remanded in prison for alleged theft of 8 months baby
A Karmo Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered the remand of one Theresa Obonna, in Prison for alleged theft of eight months baby. The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, gave the order after Obonna of Jabi, Abuja, pleaded not guilty to a count
