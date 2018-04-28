 Four family members killed in Murang'a landslide - Kenya Broadcasting Corporation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Four family members killed in Murang’a landslide – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Four family members killed in Murang'a landslide
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Four family members have died after a landslide buried their house at Inoi village in Murang'a County following heavy rains. Police are still at the scene of tragedy with reports that one person is still uncounted for. The landslides were also
Four die, 10 injured as landslide sweeps homes in Murang'aReliefWeb

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.