 Four Iranian publishers participate at Tunis Book Fair - Iran Book News Agency — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Four Iranian publishers participate at Tunis Book Fair – Iran Book News Agency

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Iran Book News Agency

Four Iranian publishers participate at Tunis Book Fair
Iran Book News Agency
IBNA- Four Iranian publishers are participating at the 34th Tunis International Book Fair which kicked off with the slogan “Read to Live Twice” on April 6. Four Iranian publishers participate at Tunis Book Fair. According to IBNA correspondent, quoting

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.