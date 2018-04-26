 Four Mass Graves Have Been Discovered in Rwanda, 24 Years After the Genocide - TIME — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Four Mass Graves Have Been Discovered in Rwanda, 24 Years After the Genocide – TIME

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


TIME

Four Mass Graves Have Been Discovered in Rwanda, 24 Years After the Genocide
TIME
Four mass graves believed to date back to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda have been discovered in the east African country, the BBC reports. More than 200 bodies have been disinterred from the sites, which were found in the the Gasabo district near the
Rwanda can't achieve reconciliation without fixing its democracyMENAFN.COM
Mineduc remembers staff slain during GenocideThe New Times
Rwanda 'genocide-era' mass graves foundNehanda Radio
The Siver Telegram
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.