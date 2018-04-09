Four Nigerians Qualify For Commonwealth Athletics Finals — Nigeria Today

Four Nigerians Qualify For Commonwealth Athletics Finals

Five Nigerians have reached the finals stage for the athletics commonwealth game being held on the gold coast, Queensland in Australia. The competition is running from the 4th to the 15th of April. Seye Ogunlewe and Enoch Adegoke qualified in the men’s 100m, while Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Eke Kalu qualified in the men’s shot put. […]

