Four relatives including 3 brothers die after consuming 'poisoned muratina' - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Four relatives including 3 brothers die after consuming 'poisoned muratina'
A family lost four members after they allegedly participated in a party after a traditional ceremony in Mwaniambogo village, Gatanga. Three brothers; James Malii, Peter Malii, Paul Malii and their nephew Musyoki Syombua succumbed at the Thika District …
Four die in Murang'a after drinking traditional brew
