 Four Women With Kids By The Same Deadbeat Father Take Family Photo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Four Women With Kids By The Same Deadbeat Father Take Family Photo

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

It’s not often that you see ladies who share the same man get along, especially not if three of them were pregnant by the man at the same time. But four women have gone viral for managing that. The women, who have the same baby daddy, took a family photo together with all their kids […]

The post Four Women With Kids By The Same Deadbeat Father Take Family Photo appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.