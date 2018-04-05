France friendly: 9 foreign-based pros arrive Falcons camp — Nigeria Today

France friendly: 9 foreign-based pros arrive Falcons camp

Nine foreign-based professionals have arrived the Super Falcons camp ahead of Friday’s international friendly against France at Stade MMArena in the city of Le Mans.

Our six Sweden-based players – captain Rita Chikwelu, Oshinachi Ohale, Ngozi Okobi, Faith Ikidi, Ogonna Chukwudi and Josephine Chukwunonye just landed in Paris, France. They will be joined by their mates from Abuja before heading to Le Mans today. #SoarSuperFalcons #FRANGA pic.twitter.com/1E1NO7AEYh — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) April 4, 2018

The Nigeria Football Federation announced that American-based pair Courtney Dike and Francisca Ordega were the first set of players to arrive at the Mecure Le Mans Centre, along with Guingamp striker Desire Oparanozie.

Six Swedish-based players captain Rita Chikwelu, Oshinachi Ohale, Ngozi Okobi, Faith Ikidi, Ogonna Chukwudi and Josephine Chukwunonye landed in Paris on Wednesday afternoon and they were joined by their teammates from Abuja before heading to Le Mans.

Dalian Quanjian F.C star Asisat Oshoala was initially invited for the friendly against France but had to withdraw from the squad to sort out her work permit in China. As a result of her absence, the NFF handed a late invitation to S.B.V. Excelsior striker Sophia Omidiji who linked up with her teammates in Paris yesterday. Brighton & Hove striker Ini-Abasi Umotong has not yet reported for international duty as at the time of this report.

