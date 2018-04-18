France is making its own WhatsApp clone in response to surveillance fears — Nigeria Today

France is making its own WhatsApp clone in response to surveillance fears

Amidst growing fears of data privacy, government snooping, and the threat of hackers, France is seizing the bull by the horns and building its own chat app, specifically for government officials.

The post France is making its own WhatsApp clone in response to surveillance fears appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

