France's National Assembly approves tough immigration reform - Aljazeera.com — Nigeria Today

France's National Assembly approves tough immigration reform
Aljazeera.com
France's National Assembly approves tough immigration reform
France's National Assembly has passed a controversial immigration reform law that shortens asylum applications and introduces a one-year prison sentence for entering France illegally. The law, approved on Sunday after 61 hours of debate, has exposed …
