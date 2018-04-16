Fraser is playing umpire and player - Ronnie Kasrils - 702 — Nigeria Today

Fraser is playing umpire and player – Ronnie Kasrils – 702
Fraser is playing umpire and player – Ronnie Kasrils
State Security Agency Director-General Arthur Fraser has stated his reasons for revoking Setlhomamaru Dintwe's security clearance. He says he did this in order to protect the integrity of the office Inspector-General for Intelligence. This is among …
SACP condemns alleged abuse of power by Arthur Fraser
