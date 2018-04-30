Free bus travel for the elderly and disabled - Business Day — Nigeria Today

Free bus travel for the elderly and disabled – Business Day
|
Free bus travel for the elderly and disabled
The Johannesburg City Council has approved a motion allowing pensioners and the disabled to travel for free on buses during off-peak times. This was announced by council speaker Vasco da Gama on Monday. The motion was tabled by councillor Devanand …
