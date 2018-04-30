 Free bus travel for the elderly and disabled - Business Day — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Free bus travel for the elderly and disabled – Business Day

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Business Day

Free bus travel for the elderly and disabled
Business Day
The Johannesburg City Council has approved a motion allowing pensioners and the disabled to travel for free on buses during off-peak times. This was announced by council speaker Vasco da Gama on Monday. The motion was tabled by councillor Devanand
Free bus services for pensioners and the disabled to be piloted in JoburgTimes LIVE
First steps taken towards granting elderly, disabled free off-peak bus services in JoburgNews24
CoJ backs motion for free bus rides for pensioners, persons with disabilitiesEyewitness News

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.