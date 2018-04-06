At 70, WHO working for better health for everyone, everywhere - United News of India — Nigeria Today

At 70, WHO working for better health for everyone, everywhere – United News of India
|
The Punch
|
At 70, WHO working for better health for everyone, everywhere
United News of India
Geneva, Apr 6 (UNI) On April 7, World Health Day, the World Health Organization marks its 70th anniversary. Over the past seven decades, WHO has spearheaded efforts to rid the world of killer diseases like smallpox and to fight against deadly habits …
WHO recounts successes, challenges at 70
World Health Day 2018: Five tips that can make dieting easy
World Health Day: Lessons from Malaysia on universal health coverage — Jacqueline Lo and Pascale A. Allotey
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!