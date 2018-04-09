Free State ANC defends Magashule after Manuel's Madikizela-Mandela Brandfort home attack - News24 — Nigeria Today

Free State ANC defends Magashule after Manuel’s Madikizela-Mandela Brandfort home attack – News24
|
News24
|
Free State ANC defends Magashule after Manuel's Madikizela-Mandela Brandfort home attack
News24
A furious former finance minister Trevor Manuel, has ripped into former Free State premier Ace Magashule, questioning the province's failure to restore Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's house in Brandfort. Watch. WATCH. What To Read Next. #News24 ICYMI: SA …
Free State ANC hits back at “divisive” Trevor Manuel after Magashule comments
ANC Free State slams Manuel over #WinnieMandela's Brandfort house
ANC Free State hits back at Trevor Manuel over Mam' Winnie's Brandfort house
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!