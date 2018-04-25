 Freedom of Leah Sharibu: CAN declares peaceful protest, prayers — Nigeria Today
Freedom of Leah Sharibu: CAN declares peaceful protest, prayers

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared intention to embark on peaceful protest and prayers against unending killings and freedom of Leah Sharibu and Chibok schools girls on Sunday, April 29. CAN made the declaration in a statement following the killing of two Catholic priests; Rev.Fr Joseph Gor, Rev.Fr Felix Tyolaha and 17 worshippers […]

