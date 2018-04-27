FreedomDay: 'SA freedom incomplete without jobs, education' - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

#FreedomDay: ‘SA freedom incomplete without jobs, education’ – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
#FreedomDay: 'SA freedom incomplete without jobs, education'
Independent Online
Bloemfontein – South Africa's freedom cannot be complete if the rising unemployment continues unabated and people struggle to acquire education so as to improve their lives, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday. Ramaphosa, who gave the keynote …
Cyril Ramaphosa: SA's President and biggest Ankole farmer
Democratic SA's made progress but more must be done: Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa: Work being done to make SA competitive, attractive
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!