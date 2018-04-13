 #FreeZakzaky: Police Nab Adeyanju, Tear Gas Others — Nigeria Today
#FreeZakzaky: Police Nab Adeyanju, Tear Gas Others

Posted on Apr 13, 2018

Men of the Nigerian Police Force on Friday arrested a politician, Mr Deji Adeyanju at a sit-out demanding the release of detained leader of the shi’a group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky). According to reports, the daily sit-out which holds at the Unity Fountain, Abuja was on its 94th day when the […]

The post #FreeZakzaky: Police Nab Adeyanju, Tear Gas Others appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

