FreeZakzaky Protestors Converge On Abuja, After Monday’s Violent Clash — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Despite a Monday violent confrontation with police in which live bullets were allegedly used, supporters of leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky have converged on Abuja for day three of a protest to demand his release. El-Zakzaky has been held by the Nigerian government without trial since December 2015, when a […]

The post #FreeZakzaky Protestors Converge On Abuja, After Monday’s Violent Clash appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

