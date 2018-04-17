French Entertainment Culture – Casinos Worth Visiting — Nigeria Today

French Entertainment Culture – Casinos Worth Visiting

France is a beautiful country and millions of tourists go there every year to admire the beautiful landscapes and eat some of the traditional plates which have become popular all over the world.

Among all these tourists, a big number of people go to France because of the luxurious casinos where they can play any casino game they want. Betting is an important part of the French culture, as it is a popular activity in the entertainment sector.

Some Interesting French Culture Facts

Religion is an important element of the French culture and the most popular religions practiced in this country are Judaism, Islam, Catholicism and Protestantism.

Crepes played an important role in the history of French culture, as they were invented here and spread all over the world. Other trademarks for this country’s culture include:

Fashion

Romance

Cuisine

Art

Casinos

Casinos You Have To Visit When You Go To France

French people love to place bets and play casino games, so if you visit this country, you’ll find lots of beautiful casinos in which you can enjoy any kind of game you prefer. You surely don’t want to miss Le Lyon Vert, Casino Deauville or Monte-Carlo.

The Beauty Of Le Lyon Vert

Betting has its well-deserved place in French popular culture, so if you go to a casino, you’ll feel like you’re in a palace. Le Lyon Vert has every game you want to play, from slot machines to Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat or Craps.

It also includes fancy restaurants like “La Rotonde” or “La Cascade” where you have the possibility to find out why the French cuisine is so popular around the world.

This casino can be found in Lyon – but if you’re looking for a no deposit slot, you’d better try to play online, as there’s no free version included in these land-based machines.

Casino Deauville – The Hidden Treasure

Deauville is a small town but there are lots of things people can admire here, including a big, luxurious casino which attracts bettors from all over the world.

This town has won its fame because of the impeccable services offered by hotels and restaurants, but nothing compares to the magical world you enter when you visit Casino Deauville.

The Definition of Luxury – Casino Monte-Carlo

Situated in Monaco, this casino is a part of the history of French culture. Joseph Jagger, a famous engineer from the 1873, found a bias in a wheel from this casino which allowed him to win millions of Francs. Even though the casino’s representatives managed to stop him, the way he fooled the wheels brought him the name of ‘The Man Who Broke the Bank At Monte Carlo.’

Nowadays, it is impossible to fool the games but you still have the possibility to win important amounts of money in this place.

