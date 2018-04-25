Fresh 35 Killed As Fulani Herdsmen Burn Down A Village In Benue State — Nigeria Today

Not more than fewer than 35 persons have been killed and several other still missing after suspected herdsmen attacked Tse Umenger in Mbadwem Council Ward of Guma LGA, Benue State.

According to Daily Post, the heavily armed men, numbering over 50, stormed the village on Tuesday around 7pm and set the entire village on fire. It was also gathered that no single house is standing in Mbadwen village at the time of this report.

The attack came same day suspected herdsmen attacked Gwer East, killing 19 persons, including two Catholic priests.

More details later.