Fresh Attacks: Herdsmen kill undisclosed number of villagers Benue — Nigeria Today

Fresh Attacks: Herdsmen kill undisclosed number of villagers Benue

The Police in Benue have confirmed gunmen attacks on a village on the outskirts of Daudu, but declined to give details of the attack and the number of casualties. Confirming the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Makurdi, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, said people were killed by the gunmen who attacked the village. He, however, said the information on the incidence was still sketchy.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

