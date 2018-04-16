 Fresh call to end child marriages - NewsDay — Nigeria Today
Fresh call to end child marriages – NewsDay

Posted on Apr 16, 2018


NewsDay

Fresh call to end child marriages
NewsDay
Simuka Africa Youth Association chairperson Edwin Karangura has called on Zimbabwean youths to come on board and help to resist the scourge of poverty-induced child marriages. By Tinotenda Munyukwi. Karangura was speaking in the capital at the weekend
