 Friday briefing: May and Trump seek Syria deterrent - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Friday briefing: May and Trump seek Syria deterrent – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Friday briefing: May and Trump seek Syria deterrent
The Guardian
Good morning. I'm Martin Farrer, it's Friday, and these are the top stories from the Guardian today. Theresa May and Donald Trump have agreed during a late-night phone call that Syria's suspected use of chemical weapons cannot go unchallenged. They
Trade, Russia, Turtles: Your Friday BriefingNew York Times
May's Cabinet Says `Vital' to Respond to Syrian Chemical AttackBloombergQuint
Syrian tyrant Assad 'holed up in Russian bunker with no windows or phone calls ahead of US-led blitz'Mirror.co.uk
BBC News –CNN –Arab News –The Australian
all 1,037 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.