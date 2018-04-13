Friday Owambe! TV personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rocks pink Agbada for a wedding (PHOTOS) — Nigeria Today

Friday Owambe! TV personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rocks pink Agbada for a wedding (PHOTOS)

King of Agbadas and Big Brother Nigeria host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is currently in Lagos attending a wedding.

The father of one was looking gorgeous as he stepped out in yet another lovely Agbada, this time, Pink in colour which was designed by Deco_D29.

He paired it with a red cap and black patent leather shoes.

See photos below:

