Friends throw Murphy Afolabi a surprise birthday party in Toronto (photos) — Nigeria Today

Friends throw Murphy Afolabi a surprise birthday party in Toronto (photos)



Murphy Afolabi had a surprise birthday thrown by his family and friends for him in Toronto.

His birthday party was held yesterday.



The actor and movie producer who clocks 43 years old today, shared photos on his Instagram page.

He thanked all who came to celebrate with him.

The lavish birthday bash had other colleagues in attendance, including veteran actress Lola Alao.

Murphy Afolabi was born in 1974 in Osogbo.





He has proven to be hardworking over the years.

This of course led to him losing some friends and having a pregnancy denial scandal as part of the prize he is forced to pay for stardom.

More photos from the birthday party below;



