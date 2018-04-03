From Orphaned Asylum Seeker To Premier League Champion: How Victor Moses Triumphed Over Tragedy - SPORTbible — Nigeria Today

From Orphaned Asylum Seeker To Premier League Champion: How Victor Moses Triumphed Over Tragedy – SPORTbible
From Orphaned Asylum Seeker To Premier League Champion: How Victor Moses Triumphed Over Tragedy
Chelsea star Victor Moses helped the Blues claim their fifth Premier League title in 2017, the culmination of a remarkable tale of triumph over adversity. Arguably no player in Premier League history has put more personal pain to one side in search of …
