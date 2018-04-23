FRSC confirms 10 dead in Zamfara accident — Nigeria Today

FRSC confirms 10 dead in Zamfara accident

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Zamfara has confirmed the death of 10 persons in Sunday’s late evening auto-crash in the state. Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the command, Nasiru Ahmed, said the incident occurred on the Sokoto-Gusau road and involved a head-on collision between a Golf car and a truck. The accident, he said, was due to over-speeding and loss of control on both sides.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

