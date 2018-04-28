 FRSC seeks collaboration on how to end road crashes — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FRSC seeks collaboration on how to end road crashes

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has called for the collaboration of universities in the country to curb road accidents. Mrs Stella Uchegbu, FRSC Sector Commander in Ebonyi, made the call on Saturday at the Alex-Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo (AE—FUNAI), during an interactive session with the university community. Uchegbu said that universities as citadels of learning have great roles to play in educating and enlightening the populace to obey traffic rules and regulations.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.