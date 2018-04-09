FRSC tackles inappropriate parking of articulated vehicles in Tafa — Nigeria Today

FRSC tackles inappropriate parking of articulated vehicles in Tafa

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed a special unit to Tafa in Gurara Local Government Area to check inappropriate parking of articulated vehicles on the Abuja-Kaduna highway. The FRSC Sector Commander in Niger, Mr Yusuf Garba, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday. He said the measure was necessary to curtail the recurring traffic accidents on the highway, mostly due to inappropriate parking and breakdown of such vehicles.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

