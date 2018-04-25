Fuel: FG to boost local production with Modular refineries — Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

Fuel: FG to boost local production with Modular refineries — Osinbajo

The Federal Government on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to establishing modular refineries in the country to boost local production of petroleum products. Mr Edobor Iyamu, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Vice President on Niger Delta, gave the assurance during a facility inspection of OPAC Refinery in Kwale, Ndokwa East Local Government of Delta. […]

