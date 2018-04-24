 Fuel price review likely, as PIGB'll eliminate under-recovery, subsidy — NAEE - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fuel price review likely, as PIGB’ll eliminate under-recovery, subsidy — NAEE – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Fuel price review likely, as PIGB'll eliminate under-recovery, subsidy — NAEE
Vanguard
By Michael Eboh. Nigerians should expect an upward review in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, when the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, PIGB, eventually becomes law, as Nigerian Association of Energy Economics, NAEE
Nigeria's energy story about to change – NAEEDaily Trust
NAEE: Buhari Needs Energy Council to Solve Nigeria's Power CrisisTHISDAY Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.