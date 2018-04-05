Fuel price: Under-recovery on petrol rises to N1.4trn – Kachikwu - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Fuel price: Under-recovery on petrol rises to N1.4trn – Kachikwu – Vanguard
Vanguard
Fuel price: Under-recovery on petrol rises to N1.4trn – Kachikwu
Vanguard
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, Thursday, stated that the country is currently recording an under-recovery of N1.4 trillion per annum on Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol. •Kachikwu: Hosted APC Northern …
Kachikwu confirms FG's annual payment of N1.3 trillion 'under recovery' on petroleum imports
Nigerian Govt. set to upgrade oil and gas infrastructure
