Fuji musician, K1 takes medical trip to Canada — Nigeria Today

Fuji musician, K1 takes medical trip to Canada

Fuji Music maestro, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as K1, is in Canada, for what close sources describe as a 10-days medical trip.

This is coming few months after the star lost his daughter, Wasilat, who was based in the North American country.

Report says this would be the first time the artiste would be going to Canada since the demise of his daughter.

The medical trip, according to information, is long overdue after a corrective surgery carried out on his lungs.

According to his promoters, K1 who just released the ‘Let the Music Flow’ album will be in full force for further musical entertainment after the 10-day medical attention.

