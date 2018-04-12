 Fujifilm brings 120 fps video to X-T2, introduces longest lens yet for GFX — Nigeria Today
Fujifilm brings 120 fps video to X-T2, introduces longest lens yet for GFX

Posted on Apr 12, 2018

Fujifilm made a slew of announcements on April 12, including a new lens and teleconverter for the GFX and firmware updates for five of its cameras. The nearly 2-year-old X-T2 received the most love, gaining 120 fps video and internal F-Log.

The post Fujifilm brings 120 fps video to X-T2, introduces longest lens yet for GFX appeared first on Digital Trends.

