Fulani Herdsmen Murder Family Of 6 In Takum, Taraba State - Very Graphic Photos — Nigeria Today

Oh my God, what is happening in this country? Who are these murderous Fulani Herdsmen ravaging the nation called Nigeria? Does this mean these animals cannot be captured and murdered like they are murdering people here and there? Buhari, is this the government and change you promised this country? God will never sleep and he visits his wroth to people that deserves it.

This has gone on too long in a country that prides themselves as the most secure and the government that prides themselves as security conscientious government. I weep for this nation. And this is exactly what TY Danjuma was talking about: Youths rise up and defend yourselves, both the government and the Nigeria army are biased and working against its own people for their common goal.

Fulani herdmen murderers strikes again in Taraba State. According to a story shared by Benard, Fulani herdsmen on Wednesday gruesomely murdered a family Of 6 In Takum, Taraba State. I can not stop crying at the sight of the pictures.

This is bad.