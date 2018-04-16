 (Full List): APC Unveils National Convention Committee Members — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

(Full List): APC Unveils National Convention Committee Members

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday announced the constitution of its National Convention Committee with Jigawa Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, as Chairman. According to APC’s Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso, in the party’s news social media handle, the 68-member committee has Governors of Imo, Borno, Katsina, Oyo, Yobe, Kaduna, Plateau, Adamawa, Kogi and Edo as […]

The post (Full List): APC Unveils National Convention Committee Members appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.